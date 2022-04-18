Entornointeligente.com /

USNS Burlington builds bonds in Barbados Mon, 04/18/2022 – 6:18am THE Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington arrived at the Port of Bridgetown, Barbados on April 11 for a two- day port call to conduct joint training exercises with the Barbados Defence Force. Sailors from Burlington's military detachment conducted subject matter expert exchanges with the Barbados Coast Guard, including small arms training and exchanging preventative maintenance and medical best practices. While in port, the Burlington crew also hosted a tour for members of the US Embassy and Barbados Coast Guard personnel. During the tour, Captain Tyler Driscoll discussed the ship's capabilities. And Lieutenant Julian Turner, mission commander of the military detachment assigned to the USNS Burlington provided insight on its mission in the US 4th Fleet. Lieutenant Turner noted, «The crew of the USNS Burlington are pleased to visit Barbados and provide important professional exchange and training which has proven to be mutually beneficial.» Present on the tour was Master Chief, Petty Officer David Knight, who expressed appreciation on behalf of the Barbados Coast Guard for the training provided to the BDF recruits. Burlington is deployed to the US 4th Fleet of US Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) area of operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

