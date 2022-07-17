Using digital art to advocate social change

Entornointeligente.com /

Two years of curfews and restrictions left many Jamaicans feeling like we missed out. Therefore, it was no surprise that as the restrictions lifted, many of us raced to make up for lost time by hitting every possible party, lyme, and social event.

In anticipation of what would inevitably become a period of partying and accompanied by alcohol consumption, Red Stripe ramped its advocacy on Drink and Live Responsibly Campaign. An extension of the campaign was a consumer call to action competition specifically targeting amateur film-makers to submit 60-second Instagram Reels depicting how they drink and live responsibly.

From May 30-June 24, almost 50 students answered the call to use their talents as a force for good and a chance to win a 2-year Associated Degree scholarship to Edna Manley College of the Visual & Performing Arts, courtesy of the Desnoes & Geddes Foundation, and a share of $325,000 in cash.

POWERFUL MESSAGE The submissions drew on comedy and dramatisation to convey their message, while others incorporated music and other elements of Jamaican culture. Highlights from the videos included statements and jingles like: «Me drink, you drive, mek we live responsibly», «Eat before and while you are drinking», and «Me drive, you just relax and drink, yu zimmi».

Dean of the School of Dance at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Marlon Simms, noted, «The reel responsibility campaign is an excellent one because you’re using art to spread a very powerful message. I love the use of art and social media to tackle an issue that is so deeply personal for a lot of people. This campaign is aligned with the values we promote at Edna Manley, including looking out for each other and personal responsibility so it’s fitting that the winner will be joining our community to further explore her creative passions.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com