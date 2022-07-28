USAID chief calls on China to restructure country’s debt

Entornointeligente.com /

The head of the US government aid agency called on China on Wednesday to help Sri Lanka and other nations that had borrowed heavily from Beijing with debt restructuring, not just with lines of credit and emergency loans.

Samantha Power, the administrator for the US Agency for International Development (USAID), contrasted India’s «critical» measures to aid Sri Lanka during its worst economic crisis with the two decades during which China offered «opaque loan deals at higher interest rates than other lenders» and financed infrastructure projects that often served little practical use.

«The biggest question of all is whether Beijing will restructure debt to the same extent as other bilateral creditors,» she said during a visit to India, warning that the crisis in Sri Lanka, albeit a result of different factors, wasn’t unique. Several countries in Africa and Asia were similarly hoping that their calls for restructuring debt would be answered.

«It is really essential that Beijing participate in debt relief transparently and on equitable terms with all other creditors,» Power said.

