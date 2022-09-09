US$40,000 raised, 12-year-old burn victim off to US for treatment

Entornointeligente.com /

Adrian Laing, the father of 12-year-old burn victim, Adrianna, is breathing a sigh of relief and is optimistic his daughter will get the desired treatment in the United States, having departed the island via an emergency air ambulance today.

The flight departed the Norman Manley International Airport minutes after 6:00 pm.

Adrianna is the lone survivor of the tragic inferno that took the life of her three younger brothers – nine-year-old Adrianno Laing and seven-year-old twins Jorden and Jayden Laing – and totally destroyed their home in Westmoreland on Sunday.

The four children were to attend school on Monday of this week at the beginning of the new school year.

Adrianna, who has been at the University Hospital of the West Indies surgical intensive care unit since the incident, is suffering from third degree burns and needed US$40,000 to be flown overseas for treatment.

