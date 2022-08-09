US will stretch monkeypox vaccine supply with smaller doses

Entornointeligente.com /

By MATTHEW PER­RONE

WASH­ING­TON (AP) — U.S. health of­fi­cials on Tues­day au­tho­rized a plan to stretch the na­tion’s lim­it­ed sup­ply of mon­key­pox vac­cine by giv­ing peo­ple just one-fifth the usu­al dose, cit­ing re­search sug­gest­ing that the re­duced amount is about as ef­fec­tive.

The so-called dose-spar­ing ap­proach al­so calls for ad­min­is­ter­ing the Jyn­neos vac­cine with an in­jec­tion just un­der the skin rather than in­to deep­er tis­sue — a prac­tice that may rev up the im­mune sys­tem bet­ter. Re­cip­i­ents would still get two shots spaced four weeks apart.

The high­ly un­usu­al step is a stark ac­knowl­edg­ment that the U.S. cur­rent­ly lacks the sup­plies need­ed to vac­ci­nate every­one seek­ing pro­tec­tion from the rapid­ly spread­ing virus.

That in­cludes 1.6 mil­lion to 1.7 mil­lion Amer­i­cans con­sid­ered by fed­er­al of­fi­cials to be at high­est risk from the dis­ease, pri­mar­i­ly men with HIV or men who have a high­er risk of con­tract­ing it. Vac­ci­nat­ing that group would re­quire more than 3.2 mil­lion shots.

White House of­fi­cials said the new pol­i­cy would im­me­di­ate­ly mul­ti­ply the 440,000 cur­rent­ly avail­able as full dos­es in­to more than 2 mil­lion small­er dos­es.

«It’s safe, it’s ef­fec­tive, and it will sig­nif­i­cant­ly scale the vol­ume of vac­cine dos­es avail­able for com­mu­ni­ties across the coun­try,» Robert Fen­ton, the White House’s mon­key­pox re­sponse co­or­di­na­tor, told re­porters.

The Biden ad­min­is­tra­tion de­clared mon­key­pox a pub­lic health emer­gency last week in an ef­fort to slow the grow­ing out­break that has in­fect­ed more than 8,900 Amer­i­cans. Of­fi­cials an­nounced a sep­a­rate de­ter­mi­na­tion Tues­day that al­lows the Food and Drug Ad­min­is­tra­tion to ex­pe­dite its re­view of med­ical prod­ucts or new us­es for them, such as the dose-spar­ing tech­nique for Jyn­neos.

The FDA au­tho­rized the new ap­proach for adults 18 and old­er who are at high risk of mon­key­pox in­fec­tion. Younger peo­ple can al­so get the vac­cine if they are deemed high risk, though they should re­ceive the tra­di­tion­al in­jec­tion, the agency said.

FDA of­fi­cials stressed that the sec­ond dose is crit­i­cal to en­sur­ing pro­tec­tion.

«We feel pret­ty strong­ly that the two dos­es are nec­es­sary be­cause, in part, we don’t have any ev­i­dence that three, six, eight months lat­er peo­ple will be ad­e­quate­ly pro­tect­ed by a sin­gle dose,» said Dr. Pe­ter Marks, the FDA’s vac­cine chief.

Reg­u­la­tors point­ed to a 2015 study show­ing that in­oc­u­la­tion with one-fifth of the tra­di­tion­al two-dose vac­cine gen­er­at­ed a ro­bust im­mune-sys­tem re­sponse com­pa­ra­ble to that of the full dose. About 94% of peo­ple re­ceiv­ing the small­er dose had ad­e­quate lev­els of virus-fight­ing an­ti­bod­ies, com­pared with 98% of those re­ceiv­ing the full dose, ac­cord­ing to the study fund­ed by the Na­tion­al In­sti­tutes of Health.

The NIH is plan­ning an ad­di­tion­al tri­al of the tech­nique in com­ing months. And Cen­ters for Dis­ease Con­trol and Pre­ven­tion Di­rec­tor Rochelle Walen­sky said her agency is al­ready start­ing to track re­al-world ef­fec­tive­ness in U.S. com­mu­ni­ties, though ini­tial es­ti­mates will take time to gen­er­ate.

But some ex­perts and ad­vo­cates wor­ried that with lit­tle da­ta to sup­port the pol­i­cy, it could back­fire if it re­duces vac­cine ef­fec­tive­ness.

«We have grave con­cerns about the lim­it­ed amount of re­search that has been done on this dose and ad­min­is­tra­tion method, and we fear it will give peo­ple a false sense of con­fi­dence that they are pro­tect­ed,» said David Har­vey of the Na­tion­al Coali­tion of STD Di­rec­tors, in a state­ment.

The small­er dos­es al­so re­quire a dif­fer­ent type of in­jec­tion that pen­e­trates on­ly the top lay­er of skin, rather than the low­er lay­er be­tween the skin and mus­cle. That’s a less com­mon tech­nique that may re­quire train­ing for some health prac­ti­tion­ers. It’s al­so as­so­ci­at­ed with more side ef­fects such as red­ness, itch­i­ness and swelling.

The shal­low­er in­jec­tion is thought to help stim­u­late the im­mune sys­tem be­cause the skin con­tains nu­mer­ous im­mu­ni­ty cells that tar­get out­side in­vaders.

The CDC it will pro­vide ed­u­ca­tion­al ma­te­ri­als on the tech­nique along with a broad­er aware­ness cam­paign for U.S. health de­part­ments.

Ra­tioning vac­cine dos­es is com­mon in Africa and oth­er parts of the world with lim­it­ed health re­sources. In re­cent years the World Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion has en­dorsed the ap­proach to ad­dress out­breaks of yel­low fever, po­lio and oth­er dis­eases.

«This is not an un­com­mon sit­u­a­tion» said Dr. William Moss of Johns Hop­kins’ Vac­cine Ac­cess Cen­ter. «It comes down to the pub­lic health de­ci­sion-mak­ing: In the midst of an out­break where you have in­suf­fi­cient sup­ply, do you make this trade­off?»

Both the U.K. and Cana­da have adopt­ed a sin­gle-dose vac­cine strat­e­gy pri­or­i­tiz­ing peo­ple who face the high­est risk from mon­key­pox. And health de­part­ments in sev­er­al large U.S. cities adopt­ed a sim­i­lar strat­e­gy amid lim­it­ed sup­plies, in­clud­ing New York, San Fran­cis­co and Wash­ing­ton.

U.S. of­fi­cials have shipped more than 617,000 full vac­cine dos­es to state and lo­cal health de­part­ments. So far the shots have been rec­om­mend­ed for peo­ple who have al­ready been ex­posed to mon­key­pox or are like­ly to get it due to re­cent sex­u­al con­tacts in ar­eas where the virus is spread­ing.

The Biden ad­min­is­tra­tion has come un­der fire for not quick­ly mar­shal­ing mil­lions more dos­es from the na­tion’s strate­gic na­tion­al stock­pile. Of­fi­cials have or­dered 5 mil­lion shots since Ju­ly, but most aren’t ex­pect­ed to be de­liv­ered un­til 2023. Un­der the new dos­ing strat­e­gy that would rep­re­sent 25 mil­lion dos­es.

The U.S. gov­ern­ment owns bulk vac­cine in­gre­di­ents equiv­a­lent to 16.1 mil­lion dos­es un­der con­tracts with Dan­ish man­u­fac­tur­er Bavar­i­an Nordic. But the ma­te­r­i­al needs to be sealed in vials, a process that’s ex­pect­ed to take months as the small com­pa­ny fields or­ders from oth­er na­tions.

The FDA ap­proved the Jyn­neos vac­cine in 2019 to pre­vent small­pox and mon­key­pox based, in part, on stud­ies in mon­keys. An­i­mals that re­ceived the two-dose vac­ci­na­tion were more than twice as like­ly to sur­vive than those who didn’t af­ter be­ing in­fect­ed with mon­key­pox, ac­cord­ing to the FDA la­bel­ing.

Ad­di­tion­al hu­man stud­ies showed peo­ple who re­ceived Jyn­neos had an im­mune re­sponse sim­i­lar to those who re­ceived an old­er small­pox vac­cine. But Jyn­neos hasn’t been test­ed in hu­mans with ei­ther mon­key­pox or its rel­a­tive small­pox, which was erad­i­cat­ed decades ago.

___

The As­so­ci­at­ed Press Health and Sci­ence De­part­ment re­ceives sup­port from the Howard Hugh­es Med­ical In­sti­tute’s De­part­ment of Sci­ence Ed­u­ca­tion. The AP is sole­ly re­spon­si­ble for all con­tent.

Source: As­so­ci­at­ed Press

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com