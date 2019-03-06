 US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes decline for 3rd day as healthcare, energy fall - EntornoInteligente
6 marzo, 2019
us_stocks_snapshot_indexes_decline_for_3rd_day_as_healthcare_2C_energy_fall.png

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes decline for 3rd day as healthcare, energy fall

Hernan Porras Molina
NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main stock indexes fell for a third session on Wednesday as healthcare and energy shares slumped and investors sought reasons to buy after the market’s strong rally to start the year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 132.7 points, or 0.51 percent, to 25,673.93, the S&P 500 lost 18.16 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,771.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.44 points, or 0.93 percent, to 7,505.92. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)
LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters

Entornointeligente.com

