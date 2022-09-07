US Soccer, players formally sign equal pay agreements

Entornointeligente.com /

REPRESENTATIVES FOR the men’s and women’s US national football teams on Tuesday signed their historic collective bargaining agreements with US Soccer, formally closing a long and sometimes acrimonious fight over equal pay.

The federation announced in May that it had struck separate agreements with the players’ unions on contracts that run through 2028. The new contracts include identical pay structures for appearances and tournament victories, revenue sharing and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

A signing ceremony was held following the women’s friendly match against Nigeria at Audi Field in Washington, with Secretary of Labour Marty Walsh among those on hand.

«I have to give a lot of credit to everyone involved, the women’s national team and their PA (players’ association), the men’s national team and their PA, and everyone at US Soccer. There were so many people that helped, that worked together to make this happen,» said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, herself a former national team player. «And it wouldn’t get pushed over the line without the men jumping in and being on board with equal pay.»

After years of struggling for equitable pay and treatment, the US women filed a federal gender discrimination against US Soccer in 2019. The lawsuit drew international attention, prompting fans to chant «Equal Pay!» when the United States won the Women’s World Cup final in France.

