US restores path to green card for some TPS holders

By VOA News â» Aline Barros Jul 14, 2022 Earlier this month, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a memorandum that restored a process that had been available for years until it was changed under the Trump administration.

That process allows immigrants who entered the United States without legal permission but who now have TPS, to travel outside the U.S. and upon return be officially inspected and admitted at a U.S. port of entry. If they are married to a U.S. citizen or have a child older than 21 who is a U.S. citizen, they could potentially apply for a green card through family sponsorship.

An inspection is a requirement under U.S. immigration law for noncitizens to adjust their status. Those who entered the country illegally but have since been given TPS were not considered inspected and admitted.

Who will be affected? Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, said this will affect people who marry U.S. citizens or are the parents of U.S. citizens older than 21.

«Thatâs the most common way in which people, who are undocumented, can adjust status and get a green card,» Reichlin-Melnick said.

What is TPS? Congress established TPS in 1990 when it said migrants whose home countries are considered unsafe could live and work in the U.S. for a period of time if they met the requirements established by the U.S. government.

Currently, 15 countries have TPS designations: Afghanistan, Cameroon, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen. TPS does not lead to U.S. permanent residence.

Is this travel policy new? No. It had been used for decades until it was shut down by the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) in an immigration case decision called the Matter of Z-R-Z-C.

In its memorandum, the USCIS leadership said it no longer views the BIA decision, which created a restrictive interpretation of inspection and admission for TPS beneficiaries, its policy.

«The [BIA] said that, despite the fact that you apply for this advanced travel authorization, despite the fact that it was granted, despite the fact that when you came back to the United States, you walked right up to the immigration officer and presented this document, which says parole on it, you are not technically inspected and admitted or paroled into the United States. The BIA created a legal fiction that you returned to the United States in the status that you had prior to getting TPS,» said Michael Turansick, an immigration attorney at the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Turansick said that USCIS has returned to using the «common sense, plain meaning definition» of inspection and admission under current immigration law when updating the policy.

«When an individual presents themselves at a port of entry to an immigration officer for processing and is allowed to enter the United States, thatâs inspection and admission for TPS beneficiaries whoâve been granted this travel authorization,» he said.

Is it amnesty for all TPS holders? No. This policy does not grant automatic permanent residence status to all TPS recipients who live in the U.S. without documents. Turansick explained this is an option for individuals who had previously entered without inspection to regularize their status.

Reichlin-Melnick said this policy is «specifically for [some TPS recipients] living in limbo legally present the United States, but unable to ever get any sort of permanent status.»

