US politics seems like pseudo-reality TV show

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I have never carried a torch for former US President Donald Trump, nor any other politician or political party, but would like to put in my two-cent worth following the latest Congressional hearing covering the January 6, 2021 storming of The US Capitol.

I have read summaries of previous hearings on this matter, and seen highlights on news reports, but viewed the July 21st hearing in its entirety. Having watched many hearings from the US Senate and House Of Representatives both live and recorded over many years, this one served as great fodder for Democratic mouthpieces masquerading as late-night talk-show hosts. The hearing’s slick presentation gave the impression that it was a court drama providing evidence, and then to tell the viewer,»You Be The Judge», except that only the prosecution’s side of the story was shown, with no defence rebuttal submitted.

From my perch on cloud nine, politics is but a necessary evil with participants as entertainers who are sometimes comedic, or dramatic, or sometimes tragic. The Republican majority in the House of Representatives recommended that President Bill Clinton be impeached in 1998 for lying about his dalliances with Monica Lewinsky and others, but loyal Democrats in the Senate voted for acquittal. Two decades later, with political tables turned, of the seven Democrats standing at the lectern advocating to impeach Donald Trump in 2019, six had voted against impeaching Bill Clinton back in 1998. There are many in both houses of the US Congress today who have old scores to settle going back decades. With the leading Republican at this current hearing being Liz Cheney, who can forget the Shakespearean quote: «The sins of the father are laid upon the children.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com