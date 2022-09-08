US police: Chase ends with capture of Memphis city shooter

Entornointeligente.com /

Police in southern Tennessee state announced the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is in custody. Police say the suspect Ezekiel Kelly is «armed» and «dangerous». (Memphis Police) A 19-year-old gunman who is involved in multiple shootings in the US city of Memphis and live streamed one action on Facebook is in custody, authorities have said.

«Suspect is in custody,» Memphis police tweeted on Wednesday.

Police in southern Tennessee state identified the suspect as Ezekiel D. Kelly and warned the gunman was «armed» and «dangerous».

Memphis police said the man was driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for multiple shootings in the city. Police said he later switched vehicles to a grey SUV.

Local media reported the police chase has entered neighbouring Arkansas state.

«It's unknown how many shootings this man is connected to at this time, but there have been at least three shootings reported today by Memphis Police,» Fox reported.

The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College, which in about several kilometres away from the university, advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.

Memphis police spokesperson Karen Rudolph told WMC-TV that police did not know of a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Memphis recently has been shaken by several shootings in recent weeks, including the killing of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway, the slaying of an activist during an argument over money, and the killing of a woman who was abducted while she was on a pre-dawn run.

