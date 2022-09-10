US pledge of billions more for Ukraine stokes concerns

Entornointeligente.com /

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken views damaged buildings in the Ukrainian city of Irpin on Thursday. [Photo/Agencies] The US financial pipeline to Europe continued to flow on Thursday, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveling to Kyiv and pledging $2.8 billion more in military aid to Ukraine and its neighbors.

The ongoing tranches, however, have raised questions from some in the US and around the world.

The new assistance comes as the US looks to aid Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia－and amid signs that public support is waning.

Blinken said the administration would provide $2.2 billion in long-term military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors «potentially at risk of future Russian aggression».

That’s on top of a $675 million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone, announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, earlier in the day.

Those neighbors include Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Georgia.

Meeting virtually, US President Joe Biden and the leaders of US allies emphasized their countries’ support «for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression», according to a White House statement.

«Russia’s weaponization of energy» and what to do about it－a major concern for this winter in Europe－was also discussed, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

At the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed claims of energy weaponization as «nonsense».

He said the plummeting standards of living and rising inflation now being experienced by Europeans will continue to be sacrificed to US interests until their leaders come to their senses.

In remarks to the United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday, Chinese envoy Geng Shuang said: «China has consistently emphasized that the supply of weapons will not bring peace, and that adding fuel to fire will only complicate the problem.»

Geng added: «In Afghanistan, up to $7 billion worth of weapons and equipment have been discarded at will upon the hasty withdrawal of foreign troops, prompting rampant black markets, in which weapons are openly sold and bought (in) daylight and are easily accessible to anyone.»

While Congress has generally backed funding for Ukraine, the massive cash transfer has elicited opposition from some citizens.

«This entire war is just a massive wealth transfer to defense contractors and the US capitalist class,» tweeted «Radio Free Amanda».

Agencies contributed to this story.

