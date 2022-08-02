US kills top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri

Entornointeligente.com /

Biden said US intelligence officials tracked Zawahiri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. This frame grab shows Al Qaeda’s leader Ayman al Zawahiri in a video issued Saturday, Sept. 2, 2006. (AP) President Joe Biden on Monday confirmed that a US drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, declaring «justice has been delivered.»

«This terrorist leader is no more,» Biden said in an evening speech from the White House.

Biden said US intelligence officials tracked Zawahiri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family.

Biden said the air strike was conducted on Saturday.

«It is my hope that this decisive action will bring one more measure of closure,» he said in a national address.

CIA's drone strike

The house Zawahiri was in when he was killed was owned by a top aide to senior Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, according to a senior intelligence official.

The official also added that a CIA ground team and aerial reconnaissance conducted after the drone strike confirmed Zawahiri’s death.

Zawahiri’s loss eliminates the figure who more than anyone shaped Al Qaeda, first as Osama bin Laden’s deputy since 1998, then as his successor.

Together, he and bin Laden turned the network’s guns to target the United States, carrying out the deadliest terror attack ever on American soil — the Sept. 11, 2001, suicide hijackings.

