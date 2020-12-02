US Justice Department Finds No Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud

Trump still does not recognize President-elect Biden although all courts have rejected his repeated accusations of voter fraud. U.S. Attorney General William Barr Wednesday announced that the Justice Department found no evidence of fraud that could reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s victory

“To date, we have not found fraud on a scale that would have led to a different election result,” Barr said.

The attorney general, who is often pointed out as serving Trump‘s interests, destroyed the court battle of the Republican leader, who the U.S. elections fraudulent without evidence.

When the Democratic candidate was declared the winner, Trump‘s legal team launched lawsuits in all the key states he was defeated.

Conspiracy theories reached unusual heights. The Republican leader’s legal team even blamed Venezuelan Commander Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, for influencing the outcome of the election.

This Wednesday, the Republican announced that he plans to run for president again in 2024.

