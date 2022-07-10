US imposes visa restrictions on Cuban officials

Entornointeligente.com /

(CMC) – The United States Department of State has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on 28 Cuban officials.

The action is pursuant to US Presidential Proclamation 5377 that suspends nonimmigrant entry into the United States of officers and employees of the Cuban government and Cuban Communist Party.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a statement said the 28 officials include officials «who are implicated in the repression of the peaceful July 11, 2021 protests.»

Blinken said those covered include high-ranking members of the Cuban Communist Party responsible for setting national and provincial-level policies.

«Instead of ensuring the safety of the Cuban people and respect for their freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, these officials permitted or facilitated violent and unjust detentions, sham trials and prison sentences spanning decades for hundreds of protesters,» Blinken said.

