US Embassy to host information sessions in Tobago

The Con­sular Sec­tion of the Unit­ed States Em­bassy in Port-of-Spain will host in­for­ma­tion ses­sions in To­ba­go on Au­gust 4 at the Di­vi­sion of Health, Well­ness and So­cial Pro­tec­tion, Wil­son Road, Scar­bor­ough, To­ba­go, the Em­bassy said in a me­dia re­lease.

It said an in­for­ma­tion ses­sion on stu­dent, F1, J1 and M1 visas will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm, and an open fo­rum visa Q&A ses­sion will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm.

It said that reg­is­tra­tion is re­quired for the ses­sions.

Act­ing Deputy Chief of Mis­sion and Con­sular Chief Cindy Diouf will ad­dress the ses­sions.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

