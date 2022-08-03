US Embassy to host information sessions in Tobago

The Consular Section of the United States Embassy in Port-of-Spain will host information sessions in Tobago on August 4 at the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, Wilson Road, Scarborough, Tobago, the Embassy said in a media release.
It said an information session on student, F1, J1 and M1 visas will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm, and an open forum visa Q&A session will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm.
It said that registration is required for the sessions.
Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Consular Chief Cindy Diouf will address the sessions.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian