US Court Unseals List Of Items Seized In FBI Raid Of Trump Residence

A US court has made public a detailed inventory of the material seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. According to the filing, agents took 33 boxes of documents including dozens of empty folders marked classified. It also reveals that several documents marked secret and top secret were recovered from Mr. Trump’s office. Mr. Trump, who is being investigated over his handling of classified records, denies wrongdoing. Among the items recovered after the unprecedented August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago were: Three documents marked confidential, 17 documents marked secret, seven documents marked top secret, 43 empty folders with classified banners and 28 empty folders labelled «Return to staff secretary/military aide». Upon leaving office, US presidents must transfer all of their documents and emails to the National Archives. The US Justice Department is looking into whether Mr. Trump improperly handled records by taking them from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left office in January 2021.

