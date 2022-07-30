US court sides with NY in fight over school vaccine rules

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday against a group of New York parents who sued after the state made it more difficult for children to get a medical exemption from school immunisation requirements, which were tightened after a major measles outbreak in 2019.

The 2nd United States Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by families and Children’s Health Defence, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group.

The lawsuit challenged state rules adopted in 2019 that did away with religious exemptions for vaccines and narrowed eligibility for medical exemptions down to children with just a few rare conditions, like severe allergic reactions to a previous dose of vaccine or certain, severe immune system diseases.

The state’s allowed exemptions follow guidelines from a federal advisory panel.

The families argued the regulations violated their rights because school officials could deny requests on behalf of vulnerable children even when a doctor certified a medical need for an exemption.

