US Commits US$2million for Creation of Cyber Centre of Excellence

Entornointeligente.com /

The United States (US) Government will be providing US$2 million in support of the creation of a Cyber Centre of Excellence in Jamaica, which will benefit the wider region.

US Vice President, Kamala Harris, made the announcement during a call with Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on August 8.

A statement issued by the White House said that the call «is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing efforts to elevate engagement with Caribbean leaders given our shared interests and common bonds».

During the communication, the Vice President and Prime Minister Holness welcomed progress made on three short-term joint US-Caribbean committees that President Biden and the Vice President launched in June to produce concrete, near-term solutions to urgently address food security, energy security, and finance challenges confronting the region.

Vice President Harris met with Prime Minister Holness on March 30, where they discussed a range of issues, including security, COVID recovery, and economic growth.

On April 29, the Vice President convened Caribbean leaders virtually and on June 9, President Biden and the Vice President met with Caribbean leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

In addition, during the call, and throughout these engagements, the Vice President made clear that the US, as a neighbour in the Western Hemisphere, values its partnerships with Caribbean nations and that it is committed to addressing the region’s most pressing issues together.

VP Harris also congratulated Prime Minister Holness and the people of Jamaica on the occasion of the nation’s 60th anniversary of independence.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com