The Huawei logo. [Photo/Huawei] A recent article in The Times quotes Ciaran Martin, former head of the UK National Cyber Security Center, and other intelligence officials, to confirm gross interference by the United States in the United Kingdom’s established plan for cooperation with Chinese high-tech company Huawei.

After the UK government concluded in 2019 that Huawei did not pose any national security threat and was willing to cooperate with it, the US reportedly sent a delegation led by Matthew Pottinger, deputy national security advisor to the then US president, who shouted them down during a five-hour Cabinet meeting in London, forcing the UK to ditch the Chinese company without any technical argument to negate the British assessment.

The details in the British daily read like a plot straight out of a movie. It once again shows that the US pressurized the UK to give up Huawei because of its ulterior motive to suppress Chinese high-tech companies. The «national security risks» Huawei equipment pose are just a pretext for Washington’s insidious purpose.

The UK government had given Huawei the «green light», allowing its limited participation in the UK’s 5G network construction. The plan, if implemented, would have done wonders for the UK and its people. However, the abandonment of an otherwise win-win move under pressure from the US has caused huge losses for the UK itself, delaying its construction of 5G technology by three years and sustaining at least 2 billion pounds ($2.34 billion) to divest all Huawei 5G equipment from the UK network by 2027.

The UK gave in to the domineering order from the US, but who paid for the losses incurred by the UK in its forced decoupling of Huawei? Everyone knows.

The US move on Huawei is nothing more than a plan to squeeze and crack down on companies belonging to countries the US dislikes. The US has only its own interests in its eyes when dealing with other countries, including its allies. The fact that even a close ally of the US, like the UK, can be coerced and bullied in the face of its selfish interests is enough to make the international community well aware of the US’ hypocrisy and false narrative.

