US-China Interim Trade Deal Might Not Be Ready Next Month As Planned

Entornointeligente.com /

A U.S. administration official on Tuesday said the interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected. The official added that it does not mean the accord is falling apart. U.S. and Chinese negotiators are working to complete a text for the agreements for U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile November 16-17.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com