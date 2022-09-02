US CDC Okays Fall Boosters, Fauci Predicts Nasty Flu Season, World Covid Stats

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Thursday signed off on an advisory committee’s recommendation of updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people 12 and older, clearing the way for a fall campaign for the shots.

Following the CDC’s decision, the vaccinations can now begin.

«The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant. They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants,» Walensky said in a statement.

«This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.»

Earlier on Thursday, a CDC advisory committee voted 13-1 in favor of the recommendation, with one member, Dr. Pablo Sanchez of Ohio State University, voting no over a concern about lacking enough human data on the updated shots.

The updated shots were designed to specifically target the subvariants of omicron that are currently circulating, known as BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original virus.

By updating for the latest evolutions in the virus, the shots are intended to be more effective than the original vaccines, though the older vaccines still provide important protection against severe illness.

As long as people have received the first two shots, it has been at least two months since their last dose and they are aged 12 or older, they are eligible for the new updated booster dose.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that the campaign of administering the new shots, from both Pfizer and Moderna, is expected to begin «in earnest to eligible people shortly after Labor Day.»

In a bid to keep up with changes in the virus, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized the updated vaccines without waiting for the full clinical trials to be completed, which did provoke some discussion at the CDC meeting, with Sanchez in particular expressing concern.

But the FDA and several CDC panel members noted there is a strong safety record from the millions of doses of the original vaccine that have already been given, as well as data from a slightly different tweaked vaccine, and preliminary data for this one.

Waiting would delay administration of the updated vaccines even as the virus continues to take a toll.

The FDA noted that the updates to this vaccine are similar to the process that happens every year for updating the flu vaccine to the latest strains.

«The public can be assured that a great deal of care has been taken by the FDA to ensure that these bivalent COVID-19 vaccines meet our rigorous safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality standards for emergency use authorization,» said Peter Marks, a top FDA vaccine official.

A major question, though, is how many people will actually want the updated booster, given lagging uptake for booster shots of the original vaccine. Only about half of the people who got the first two shots received the initial booster shot, according to CDC data.

Officials are hoping, though, that enough people get the updated booster to provide protection against another wave this fall and winter as the weather gets colder.

«These boosters will be available at tens of thousands of vaccination sites [people have] used previously, including local pharmacies, their physicians’ offices, and vaccine centers operated by state and local health officials,» the Department of Health and Human Services said.

============================================

US: Fauci warns of ‘pretty bad flu season’ © Getty

Outgoing chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the U.S. should prepare for a «pretty bad flu season» later this year.

Speaking with Bloomberg Law , Fauci noted that a more severe flu season has already been observed in the Southern Hemisphere, which encounters new annual flu strains sooner than the Northern Hemisphere.

«We should be prepared for that superimposed upon what I hope is the residual and not another spike of Covid,» Fauci told Bloomberg.

Despite reports of a more severe flu season from the Southern Hemisphere, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated in its guidance that the recommendations for flu vaccinations this year are similar to last year’s. The majority of people who only need one flu shot should plan to get immunized in September or October, according to the CDC. Two viruses: Fauci said he hoped the updated shot could help impede the concurrent viral spread of both the coronavirus and influenza.

Fauci added that he hoped the U.S. will continue to improve on the existing vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

«One of the mistakes we’ve made is that we concentrate on the problem that’s right in front of you, and put off focusing on what might be a problem in the future,» said Fauci.

===============================================

WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 608,960,923 view by country Deaths: 6,499,039 Recovered: 585,263,730 Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 608,960,923 +349,326 6,499,039 +642 585,263,730 +407,441 17,198,154 42,733 78,124 833.8 1 USA 96,465,126 1,072,125 92,172,274 3,220,727 3,952 1,101,560,546 2 India 44,442,507 527,932 43,855,365 59,210 698 31,534 375 886,147,613 628,764 1,409,347,467 3 France 34,547,847 154,134 34,037,785 355,928 869 526,758 2,350 271,490,188 4,139,467 65,585,786 4 Brazil 34,492,171 684,203 33,480,980 326,988 8,318 159,814 3,170 63,776,166 295,497 215,826,923 5 Germany 32,218,483 147,642 31,362,400 +44,800 708,441 1,406 381,902 1,750 122,332,384 1,450,068 84,363,187 6 UK 23,521,792 188,242 23,212,178 +6,529 121,372 146 342,598 2,742 522,526,476 7,610,667 68,657,124 7 S. Korea 23,417,425 +89,528 26,940 +64 21,391,160 +61,966 1,999,325 508 455,906 524 15,804,065 307,684 51,364,573 8 Italy 21,888,255 175,663 21,078,398 634,194 207 363,172 2,915 242,573,841 4,024,809 60,269,650 9 Russia 19,629,682 +50,952 384,532 +91 18,672,586 +37,012 572,564 2,300 134,386 2,633 273,400,000 1,871,709 146,069,739 10 Japan 19,092,657 +153,313 40,198 +318 17,293,387 +183,221 1,759,072 539 151,964 320 72,026,131 573,276 125,639,635 11 Turkey 16,671,848 100,400 N/A N/A N/A 975 193,181 1,163 162,743,369 1,885,746 86,301,853 12 Spain 13,342,530 112,600 13,113,979 115,951 339 285,134 2,406 471,036,328 10,066,185 46,793,928 13 Vietnam 11,414,359 43,117 10,187,787 1,183,455 107 115,026 435 85,826,548 864,902 99,232,674 14 Australia 10,051,647 +8,788 13,999 +42 9,921,496 116,152 72 384,534 536 78,590,386 3,006,542 26,139,791 15 Argentina 9,678,225 129,711 9,486,191 +4,456 62,323 456 209,973 2,814 35,716,069 774,875 46,092,697 16 Netherlands 8,386,307 22,600 8,319,338 44,369 35 487,099 1,313 21,107,399 1,225,974 17,216,842 17 Iran 7,530,325 143,894 7,299,969 86,462 1,043 87,239 1,667 53,730,223 622,467 86,318,194 18 Mexico 7,032,024 +4,772 329,536 +42 6,285,531 +4,989 416,957 4,798 53,328 2,499 18,189,060 137,940 131,862,479 19 Indonesia 6,362,902 157,591 6,160,877 44,434 2,771 22,743 563 106,819,620 381,800 279,779,070 20 Colombia 6,302,809 141,646 6,128,460 32,703 342 121,078 2,721 36,358,694 698,455 52,055,854 21 Poland 6,180,224 117,119 5,335,960 727,145 2,782 163,684 3,102 36,970,575 979,171 37,757,010 22 Portugal 5,420,140 24,855 5,326,754 68,531 61 534,929 2,453 44,633,269 4,404,983 10,132,449 23 Taiwan 5,375,883 +33,819 9,986 +36 4,857,798 +21,235 508,099 224,839 418 24,436,212 1,022,009 23,909,973 24 Ukraine 5,056,378 108,841 4,923,917 +777 23,620 177 117,138 2,521 19,521,252 452,237 43,166,003 25 Austria 4,912,972 19,428 4,829,500 64,044 65 538,850 2,131 195,567,915 21,449,681 9,117,521 26 Malaysia 4,784,980 36,225 4,717,292 31,463 74 143,853 1,089 63,786,415 1,917,644 33,262,913 27 DPRK 4,772,813 74 4,772,739 0 183,407 3 26,023,099 28 Greece 4,762,827 32,552 4,671,289 +8,184 58,986 115 461,826 3,156 91,707,649 8,892,407 10,313,029 29 Thailand 4,654,969 +2,046 32,355 +24 4,606,170 +1,565 16,444 1,496 66,330 461 17,270,775 246,097 70,178,659 30 Israel 4,634,251 11,620 4,611,860 10,771 266 496,917 1,246 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 31 Chile 4,515,370 60,508 4,423,279 31,583 146 231,901 3,108 44,037,528 2,261,690 19,471,073 32 Belgium 4,488,054 32,534 4,400,751 +8,066 54,769 59 383,637 2,781 35,314,986 3,018,714 11,698,686 33 Canada 4,158,491 43,797 4,036,846 +4,085 77,848 261 108,131 1,139 64,259,009 1,670,896 38,457,812 34 Peru 4,107,492 215,780 3,845,595 +5,886 46,117 213 120,932 6,353 34,362,768 1,011,703 33,965,288 35 Czechia 4,044,340 +1,624 40,839 +5 3,988,849 +3,030 14,652 23 376,150 3,798 55,978,581 5,206,373 10,751,934 36 Switzerland 4,025,870 14,148 3,940,665 +1,797 71,057 46 457,928 1,609 22,103,405 2,514,181 8,791,494 37 South Africa 4,012,239 102,108 3,904,513 5,618 192 65,854 1,676 26,168,861 429,519 60,926,013 38 Philippines 3,883,957 61,864 3,799,834 22,259 661 34,452 549 32,252,244 286,087 112,735,659 39 Romania 3,221,984 66,728 3,103,998 51,258 185 169,932 3,519 24,681,141 1,301,721 18,960,392 40 Denmark 3,092,530 6,934 3,076,173 9,423 6 529,878 1,188 128,207,430 21,967,226 5,836,305 41 Sweden 2,569,152 19,873 2,524,588 24,691 15 251,005 1,942 18,865,773 1,843,181 10,235,442 42 Iraq 2,457,871 25,346 2,429,962 2,563 21 58,278 601 19,212,734 455,549 42,174,906 43 Serbia 2,286,511 16,695 2,190,111 79,705 28 263,991 1,928 10,689,969 1,234,221 8,661,310 44 Hungary 2,048,547 47,291 1,962,698 38,558 23 213,227 4,922 11,394,556 1,186,027 9,607,332 45 Bangladesh 2,012,162 29,325 1,956,716 26,121 1,331 11,960 174 14,755,679 87,707 168,237,907 46 Singapore 1,841,288 1,593 1,762,407 77,288 11 309,468 268 24,342,902 4,091,351 5,949,844 47 Slovakia 1,834,791 +74 20,360 +3 1,809,849 +493 4,582 22 335,713 3,725 7,269,831 1,330,165 5,465,359 48 New Zealand 1,744,937 +1,895 2,754 +10 1,728,597 +2,481 13,586 348,841 551 7,489,494 1,497,270 5,002,100 49 Georgia 1,735,682 16,889 1,637,293 81,500 436,912 4,251 16,920,079 4,259,178 3,972,616 50 Jordan 1,735,495 14,110 1,718,032 3,353 59 166,519 1,354 17,128,152 1,643,430 10,422,199 51 Ireland 1,656,956 7,798 1,639,226 9,932 9 327,651 1,542 12,639,260 2,499,320 5,057,079 52 Pakistan 1,569,537 +242 30,586 +4 1,529,818 9,133 115 6,819 133 30,142,523 130,958 230,170,003 53 Hong Kong 1,551,389 9,701 1,325,206 216,482 14 203,367 1,272 54,352,132 7,124,862 7,628,517 54 Norway 1,460,246 3,980 1,454,480 1,786 20 264,877 722 11,002,430 1,995,755 5,512,915 55 Kazakhstan 1,389,120 +431 13,684 1,358,340 +454 17,096 24 72,115 710 11,575,012 600,910 19,262,471 56 Finland 1,266,917 5,690 1,227,660 33,567 21 227,890 1,024 11,394,153 2,049,555 5,559,329 57 Morocco 1,264,468 16,273 1,247,812 383 293 33,401 430 12,454,380 328,987 37,856,789 58 Bulgaria 1,243,657 37,607 1,194,345 11,705 50 181,943 5,502 10,441,125 1,527,501 6,835,429 59 Lithuania 1,219,977 +726 9,293 +2 1,191,227 +1,518 19,457 7 462,067 3,520 10,119,547 3,832,786 2,640,259 60 Croatia 1,214,579 16,712 1,192,061 5,806 13 299,854 4,126 5,142,711 1,269,629 4,050,562 61 Lebanon 1,209,872 10,631 1,087,587 111,654 186 178,991 1,573 4,795,578 709,469 6,759,390 62 Tunisia 1,143,862 29,234 N/A N/A N/A 99 94,643 2,419 4,918,504 406,956 12,086,080 63 Slovenia 1,128,259 6,783 1,100,546 20,930 14 542,548 3,262 2,722,744 1,309,291 2,079,556 64 Cuba 1,110,586 8,530 1,101,798 258 23 98,181 754 14,064,773 1,243,386 11,311,671 65 Guatemala 1,103,606 19,514 1,076,738 7,354 5 59,230 1,047 5,666,621 304,127 18,632,415 66 Bolivia 1,103,008 +631 22,201 +1 1,031,474 +1,419 49,333 220 91,784 1,847 2,705,422 225,125 12,017,419 67 Costa Rica 1,049,554 8,836 860,711 180,007 52 202,042 1,701 4,659,757 897,018 5,194,720 68 UAE 1,015,879 2,341 994,898 18,640 100,098 231 184,515,491 18,180,913 10,148,857 69 Nepal 997,526 12,002 982,366 3,158 32,954 396 5,891,935 194,644 30,270,354 70 Ecuador 995,968 35,843 950,326 +2,554 9,799 759 54,656 1,967 3,082,403 169,153 18,222,528 71 Belarus 994,037 7,118 985,592 1,327 105,271 754 13,646,641 1,445,220 9,442,604 72 Mongolia 979,985 2,179 971,093 6,713 192 288,870 642 4,030,048 1,187,936 3,392,480 73 Uruguay 979,160 7,445 970,116 1,599 18 279,779 2,127 6,114,822 1,747,212 3,499,760 74 Panama 978,181 8,470 962,280 7,431 16 219,240 1,898 6,940,020 1,555,472 4,461,681 75 Latvia 899,938 5,947 882,593 11,398 6 488,790 3,230 7,538,987 4,094,710 1,841,153 76 Saudi Arabia 813,542 9,297 800,680 3,565 51 22,607 258 44,123,476 1,226,109 35,986,582 77 Azerbaijan 813,437 9,805 800,127 3,505 78,693 949 7,155,246 692,210 10,336,821 78 Paraguay 715,162 19,478 693,283 2,401 7 97,673 2,660 2,657,506 362,946 7,322,033 79 Bahrain 671,920 1,515 668,855 1,550 1 367,263 828 10,280,821 5,619,360 1,829,536 80 Sri Lanka 670,018 16,699 652,281 1,038 31,009 773 6,486,117 300,181 21,607,384 81 Kuwait 657,395 2,563 654,470 362 3 149,165 582 8,340,400 1,892,459 4,407,177 82 Dominican Republic 638,500 4,384 632,911 1,205 19 57,610 396 3,631,917 327,696 11,083,179 83 Palestine 619,519 5,396 600,498 13,625 17 115,626 1,007 3,078,533 574,574 5,357,938 84 Myanmar 615,315 19,439 593,652 2,224 11,147 352 8,753,895 158,589 55,198,579 85 Estonia 597,759 2,651 524,990 70,118 4 449,963 1,996 3,504,375 2,637,915 1,328,464 86 Cyprus 576,278 1,168 570,310 +516 4,800 60 469,907 952 9,572,310 7,805,427 1,226,366 87 Moldova 575,052 11,755 504,142 59,155 49 143,272 2,929 3,216,305 801,332 4,013,698 88 Venezuela 542,508 5,796 534,949 1,763 36 19,196 205 3,359,014 118,854 28,261,799 89 Egypt 515,645 24,613 442,182 48,850 122 4,841 231 3,693,367 34,676 106,509,353 90 Libya 506,822 6,437 500,178 207 101 71,652 910 2,479,862 350,590 7,073,388 91 Ethiopia 493,197 7,572 471,658 13,967 7 4,072 63 5,207,662 42,995 121,123,549 92 Réunion 463,155 874 418,572 43,709 10 509,449 961 1,603,660 1,763,952 909,129 93 Honduras 454,192 10,974 N/A N/A N/A 105 44,332 1,071 1,505,597 146,954 10,245,340 94 Armenia 434,398 8,655 421,316 4,427 146,005 2,909 3,184,464 1,070,330 2,975,217 95 Qatar 429,963 681 424,872 4,410 3 153,131 243 3,870,066 1,378,324 2,807,805 96 Oman 397,846 4,260 384,669 8,917 2 73,845 791 25,000,000 4,640,313 5,387,568 97 Bosnia and Herzegovina 395,994 16,057 374,553 5,384 122,344 4,961 1,844,604 569,899 3,236,722 98 North Macedonia 340,510 9,490 329,434 1,586 163,456 4,556 2,118,984 1,017,183 2,083,189 99 Kenya 338,210 5,674 332,381 155 1 6,004 101 3,857,039 68,468 56,333,353 100 Zambia 332,822 4,016 328,412 394 1 17,070 206 3,696,213 189,572 19,497,718 101 Albania 329,615 3,582 321,610 4,423 114,808 1,248 1,941,032 676,081 2,871,005 102 Botswana 325,864 2,778 322,955 131 1 132,771 1,132 2,026,898 825,844 2,454,334 103 Luxembourg 284,931 1,114 275,850 7,967 439,704 1,719 4,381,286 6,761,181 648,006 104 Montenegro 275,791 2,773 270,468 2,550 6 438,991 4,414 2,598,648 4,136,407 628,238 105 Algeria 270,359 6,878 181,976 81,505 6 5,934 151 230,861 5,067 45,563,812 106 Nigeria 263,694 3,148 257,387 3,159 11 1,214 14 5,441,162 25,052 217,191,615 107 Zimbabwe 256,738 5,596 250,984 158 12 16,746 365 2,482,505 161,928 15,330,903 108 China 243,822 +373 5,226 232,408 +483 6,188 31 169 4 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 109 Uzbekistan 243,743 1,637 241,486 620 23 7,061 47 1,377,915 39,918 34,518,357 110 Mozambique 230,095 2,219 227,727 149 11 6,941 67 1,371,127 41,362 33,149,724 111 Brunei 220,245 225 219,561 459 3 493,227 504 717,784 1,607,439 446,539 112 Martinique 218,764 1,035 N/A N/A N/A 8 583,937 2,763 828,928 2,212,622 374,636 113 Laos 214,273 +104 757 N/A N/A N/A 28,555 101 1,233,207 164,342 7,503,913 114 Kyrgyzstan 205,716 2,991 196,406 6,319 131 30,445 443 1,907,195 282,254 6,757,018 115 Iceland 204,717 179 N/A N/A N/A 2 591,613 517 1,993,053 5,759,736 346,032 116 El Salvador 201,785 4,224 179,266 18,295 8 30,774 644 2,610,114 398,067 6,556,974 117 Afghanistan 193,250 7,777 171,519 13,954 1,124 4,734 190 1,066,354 26,120 40,824,770 118 Guadeloupe 191,997 986 N/A N/A N/A 19 479,666 2,463 938,039 2,343,504 400,272 119 Maldives 184,856 308 163,687 20,861 25 329,431 549 2,213,831 3,945,259 561,137 120 Trinidad and Tobago 179,248 4,148 169,510 5,590 18 127,191 2,943 820,300 582,067 1,409,287 121 Uganda 169,396 3,628 100,431 65,337 3 3,467 74 3,012,408 61,646 48,866,072 122 Namibia 169,253 4,065 164,813 375 64,100 1,540 1,062,663 402,457 2,640,438 123 Ghana 168,580 1,459 167,080 41 2 5,191 45 2,496,486 76,872 32,475,950 124 Jamaica 149,911 3,254 96,719 49,938 50,152 1,089 1,170,124 391,462 2,989,114 125 Cambodia 137,637 +8 3,056 134,471 +17 110 7,993 177 3,047,721 176,993 17,219,425 126 Rwanda 132,443 1,466 130,901 76 9,705 107 5,754,989 421,712 13,646,744 127 Cameroon 121,652 1,935 118,616 1,101 13 4,349 69 1,751,774 62,619 27,975,256 128 Malta 114,075 801 112,754 520 4 256,876 1,804 2,044,719 4,604,342 444,085 129 Angola 102,636 1,917 100,437 282 2,926 55 1,499,795 42,756 35,077,988 130 Barbados 101,215 544 99,183 1,488 351,275 1,888 755,571 2,622,272 288,136 131 French Guiana 93,735 408 11,254 82,073 3 297,167 1,293 650,106 2,061,022 315,429 132 DRC 92,711 1,405 83,504 7,802 971 15 846,704 8,870 95,451,766 133 Channel Islands 89,657 198 89,125 334 505,597 1,117 1,252,808 7,064,879 177,329 134 Senegal 88,098 1,968 85,973 157 4,978 111 1,146,543 64,782 17,698,417 135 Malawi 87,877 2,676 84,919 282 67 4,351 132 610,704 30,234 20,199,269 136 Ivory Coast 86,760 819 85,837 104 3,122 29 1,610,694 57,957 27,791,257 137 Suriname 81,039 1,383 49,614 30,042 135,517 2,313 238,852 399,419 597,999 138 French Polynesia 76,484 649 N/A N/A N/A 7 268,913 2,282 284,419 139 New Caledonia 73,798 314 73,032 452 9 253,224 1,077 98,964 339,576 291,434 140 Eswatini 73,367 1,422 71,922 23 11 61,853 1,199 1,043,827 880,017 1,186,144 141 Guyana 71,062 1,278 69,528 256 89,413 1,608 688,408 866,185 794,759 142 Belize 68,302 680 67,477 145 6 165,283 1,646 576,016 1,393,895 413,242 143 Fiji 68,177 878 66,192 1,107 74,879 964 652,851 717,030 910,493 144 Madagascar 66,626 1,410 65,084 132 2 2,279 48 510,775 17,474 29,230,941 145 Sudan 63,228 4,961 N/A N/A N/A 1,373 108 562,941 12,221 46,063,896 146 Mauritania 62,768 993 61,734 41 12,773 202 948,502 193,019 4,914,038 147 Cabo Verde 62,322 410 61,839 73 23 109,520 721 401,622 705,780 569,047 148 Bhutan 61,076 21 60,961 94 77,313 27 2,303,734 2,916,178 789,984 149 Syria 57,058 3,163 53,443 452 3,098 172 146,269 7,941 18,420,284 150 Burundi 49,287 38 47,946 1,303 3,894 3 345,742 27,316 12,656,897 151 Gabon 48,649 306 48,067 276 20,796 131 1,614,329 690,079 2,339,338 152 Seychelles 46,081 169 45,777 135 462,364 1,696 99,664 153 Andorra 46,027 154 45,791 82 14 593,652 1,986 249,838 3,222,386 77,532 154 Curaçao 45,127 282 44,720 125 3 272,598 1,703 496,693 3,000,368 165,544 155 Papua New Guinea 44,887 664 43,982 241 7 4,820 71 249,149 26,751 9,313,620 156 Aruba 42,792 226 42,340 226 2 397,156 2,098 177,885 1,650,966 107,746 157 Mauritius 40,178 1,022 38,454 702 31,479 801 358,675 281,020 1,276,331 158 Mayotte 40,004 187 N/A N/A N/A 139,361 651 176,919 616,327 287,054 159 Tanzania 38,712 841 N/A N/A N/A 7 610 13 63,414,859 160 Togo 38,500 283 38,032 185 4,426 33 785,456 90,299 8,698,437 161 Isle of Man 38,008 116 N/A N/A N/A 441,923 1,349 150,753 1,752,820 86,006 162 Guinea 37,470 447 36,763 260 8 2,695 32 660,107 47,478 13,903,381 163 Bahamas 37,081 823 35,897 361 1 92,386 2,050 248,846 619,992 401,370 164 Faeroe Islands 34,658 28 N/A N/A N/A 5 703,516 568 778,000 15,792,465 49,264 165 Lesotho 34,206 704 25,740 7,762 15,698 323 431,221 197,901 2,178,975 166 Haiti 33,381 841 30,673 1,867 2,852 72 132,422 11,315 11,703,170 167 Mali 31,462 739 30,484 239 1,462 34 740,829 34,437 21,512,632 168 Cayman Islands 30,057 29 8,553 21,475 1 446,009 430 222,773 3,305,679 67,391 169 Saint Lucia 28,775 391 28,260 124 155,170 2,108 209,716 1,130,898 185,442 170 Benin 27,490 163 27,217 110 5 2,146 13 604,310 47,174 12,810,099 171 Somalia 27,020 1,350 13,182 12,488 1,603 80 400,466 23,763 16,852,420 172 Congo 24,837 386 24,006 445 4,273 66 347,815 59,845 5,811,892 173 Timor-Leste 23,163 138 22,981 44 16,873 101 275,776 200,891 1,372,762 174 Solomon Islands 21,544 153 16,357 5,034 1 29,785 212 5,117 7,074 723,321 175 Burkina Faso 21,128 387 20,632 109 954 17 248,995 11,245 22,143,204 176 San Marino 20,385 118 20,175 92 4 598,064 3,462 157,634 4,624,732 34,085 177 Gibraltar 20,069 108 16,579 3,382 596,068 3,208 534,283 15,868,692 33,669 178 Grenada 19,346 236 18,971 139 4 170,224 2,077 177,860 1,564,980 113,650 179 Liechtenstein 19,161 86 18,961 114 1 499,440 2,242 102,174 2,663,209 38,365 180 Nicaragua 18,491 225 4,225 14,041 2,721 33 6,795,020 181 Bermuda 17,913 148 17,624 141 289,944 2,396 988,467 15,999,531 61,781 182 South Sudan 17,823 138 17,335 350 1 1,553 12 410,280 35,746 11,477,566 183 Tajikistan 17,786 125 17,264 397 1,778 12 10,001,033 184 Equatorial Guinea 16,956 183 16,621 152 5 11,284 122 365,697 243,359 1,502,703 185 Samoa 15,767 29 1,605 14,133 4 78,340 144 187,397 931,096 201,265 186 Djibouti 15,690 189 15,427 74 15,396 185 305,941 300,214 1,019,076 187 Tonga 15,235 12 14,317 906 140,692 111 535,009 4,940,703 108,286 188 Marshall Islands 15,058 17 13,021 2,020 22 250,741 283 60,054 189 CAR 14,862 113 14,520 229 2 2,966 23 81,294 16,222 5,011,403 190 Dominica 14,852 68 14,554 230 205,215 940 210,195 2,904,329 72,373 191 Monaco 14,379 57 14,274 48 4 360,882 1,431 77,770 1,951,862 39,844 192 Gambia 12,311 371 11,788 152 4,802 145 155,686 60,731 2,563,538 193 Greenland 11,971 21 2,761 9,189 4 210,080 369 164,926 2,894,302 56,983 194 Saint Martin 11,941 63 1,399 10,479 7 297,840 1,571 112,382 2,803,103 40,092 195 Yemen 11,926 2,155 9,119 652 23 382 69 329,592 10,548 31,246,899 196 Vanuatu 11,825 14 11,751 60 36,647 43 24,976 77,404 322,670 197 Caribbean Netherlands 11,032 35 10,476 521 412,411 1,308 30,126 1,126,206 26,750 198 Sint Maarten 10,836 87 10,741 8 10 246,671 1,980 62,056 1,412,643 43,929 199 Eritrea 10,155 103 10,047 5 2,780 28 23,693 6,487 3,652,584 200 Niger 9,931 312 8,863 756 1 380 12 254,538 9,752 26,102,432 201 Antigua and Barbuda 8,974 145 8,794 35 1 90,025 1,455 18,901 189,611 99,683 202 Guinea-Bissau 8,491 175 8,300 16 6 4,105 85 145,231 70,207 2,068,616 203 Comoros 8,455 161 8,281 13 9,295 177 909,670 204 Liberia 7,883 294 7,461 128 2 1,483 55 139,824 26,308 5,314,822 205 Micronesia 7,856 27 147 7,682 1 66,785 230 21,923 186,371 117,631 206 Sierra Leone 7,747 126 N/A N/A N/A 930 15 259,958 31,215 8,327,874 207 Chad 7,538 193 4,874 2,471 432 11 191,341 10,968 17,445,493 208 British Virgin Islands 7,291 64 N/A N/A N/A 1 237,755 2,087 107,243 3,497,130 30,666 209 St. Vincent Grenadines 7,112 115 6,641 356 63,669 1,030 100,856 902,902 111,702 210 Saint Kitts and Nevis 6,509 46 6,446 17 120,508 852 124,861 2,311,684 54,013 211 Turks and Caicos 6,369 36 6,294 39 4 159,824 903 549,718 13,794,680 39,850 212 Cook Islands 6,265 1 6,176 88 355,986 57 19,690 1,118,814 17,599 213 Sao Tome and Principe 6,153 76 6,060 17 26,991 333 29,036 127,372 227,962 214 Palau 5,348 6 5,265 77 1 292,560 328 64,027 3,502,571 18,280 215 St. Barth 5,263 6 N/A N/A N/A 529,370 604 78,646 7,910,481 9,942 216 Nauru 4,611 1 4,605 5 420,290 91 20,509 1,869,383 10,971 217 Anguilla 3,837 11 3,789 37 4 250,899 719 51,382 3,359,838 15,293 218 Kiribati 3,430 13 2,703 714 3 27,793 105 123,413 219 Saint Pierre Miquelon 3,131 1 2,449 681 1 546,136 174 24,902 4,343,625 5,733 220 Falkland Islands 1,886 N/A N/A N/A 509,868 8,632 2,333,604 3,699 221 Montserrat 1,145 8 1,106 31 229,046 1,600 16,169 3,234,447 4,999 222 Macao 793 6 785 2 1,186 9 7,850 11,743 668,480 223 Wallis and Futuna 761 7 438 316 70,372 647 20,508 1,896,431 10,814 224 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 225 Niue 70 60 10 42,424 1,650 226 Vatican City 29 29 0 36,025 805 227 Tuvalu 20 20 1,652 12,107 228 Western Sahara 10 1 9 0 16 2 629,108 229 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 230 Saint Helena 7 2 5 1,145 6,116 Total: 608,960,923 +349,326 6,499,039 +642 585,263,730 +407,441 17,198,154 42,733 78,124.0 833.8 – Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com