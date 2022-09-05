Uruguayan President stopping for a bite goes viral

Entornointeligente.com /

The President stopped at a bar on his own and ate undisturbed by patrons Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou was photographed while caught by a patron as he sat at the bar of a Montevideo restaurant in the exclusive Carrasco area Saturday to have a «Hungarian» sandwich and a beer.

“Only in Uruguay,” wrote the social media user @LaBarraPositiva who published the picture that went viral.

According to El Observador , the Uruguayan head of state had previously attended a football match involving his son and was on his way to visit his daughter Violeta.

Lacalle’s attitude was praised by many Twitter users who came across the publication: “He’s unique” or “irreplaceable” were among the comments.

“And in today’s world this Country with all its things is still enjoyable the President can eat like any other citizen if we will have to take care of this display of civility,” wrote @mrv259.

“And this is a reason to highlight? For me, the relevant and sad news is that milk prices have increased. That the education budget was cut. Every day more and more compatriots are finding it more difficult to make ends meet. Inflation, poverty, unemployment,” posted an opponent.

«He is a crá (Uruguayan slang for genius)!! He confirms it time and again,» another user stressed.

Solo en uruguay, sábado mediodía la pasiva que explota y el presi @LuisLacallePou clavándose una húngara y una birra solo pic.twitter.com/Wc8xX6tDYN

— La Barra Positiva (@LaBarraPositiva) September 3, 2022

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

Entornointeligente.com