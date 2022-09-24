Uruguayan President still highly approved of, but…

Entornointeligente.com /

Pollsters Equipos Consultores make a distinction between the COVID-19 pandemic phase of Lacalle's administration and now Halfway through his presidency, Uruguayan leader Luis Lacalle Pou continues to have a 47% approval rating, according to a survey by pollsters Equipos Consultores released Friday in Montevideo

On the other hand, 34% of Uruguayans disapprove of the Multicolor head of state while 19% did not choose either option. The survey was conducted between late August and early September.

When Uruguayans were asked about Lacalle Pou’s performance as President, 47% expressed approval and 34% disapproval, which gives him a +13 balance.

August’s figures meant Lacalle fell from July’s 50% while disapproval went up from 31% to 34%. It would seem that the same 3% swang from one column to the other.

«The evolution of public judgments has two very clear phases.

Between March 2020 and June 2021 there was, in a pandemic context, an exceptionally high honeymoon phase. In those 16 months the president averaged 59% approval, and 21% disapproval. July 2021 was the first month in which the president received less than 50% approval (47%), and from then on a second phase (which can be called “post-pandemic”) begins with lower averages than the previous ones.

Between July 2021 and the current measurement of 2022 (14 months) the average approval has been ten points lower than the previous one (49%), and the average disapproval ten points higher (31%),» Equipos explained.

