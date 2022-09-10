Upset JLP supporters protest in St Catherine, councillor stands firm

Entornointeligente.com /

A handful of disgruntled Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters in the Red Hills division of the West Central St Catherine constituency today protested in a call for the removal of the sitting councillor Keith McCook.

They claimed that McCook, who has been representing the division for four terms, has not done anything tangible to merit any further support from them.

Local government elections are due by February 28, 2023.

Beverley Gordon, a delegate and supervisor for the division, asserted that the demonstration was about the lack of basic amenities in the area that has eluded them since McCook became councillor.

«It is about road, light, and water. Nothing has been done in our community and we have this councillor for 11 years and we cannot show anything him do,» Gordon asserted.

