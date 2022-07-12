Upset contract workers protest at hospital

Entornointeligente.com /

Upset Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited workers assigned at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine today mounted a protest at the facility.

They have accused the company of unfair treatment.

According to them, the company’s contract with the hospital is coming to an end and as a result, their employment is being terminated come July 31.

A July 4 letter addressed to a worker, which was shown to The Gleaner , indicated that her job is being terminated in keeping with a clause in her contract.

It was cited that the company reserves the right to end the contract if its engagement with a client at the location where the worker is assigned comes to an end.

