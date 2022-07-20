Updated | NCB employee in multimillion-dollar fraud remanded

Entornointeligente.com /

The National Commercial Bank employee who was arrested in a multimillion-dollar fraud was this morning remanded after the judge refused to entertain a bail application for him.

Arsenio Johnson, 32, a retail support officer, appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on charges of larceny as a servant as well as breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act and the Cybercrimes Act.

When the case was mentioned, Johnson’s lawyer, Annette Henry, indicated that she wanted to make a bail application as her client has been in custody for days.

But, the judge told her that a bail application is not usually heard at the first court appearance and that she should set a date for the hearing.

The lawyer, however, insisted and appealed to Parish Judge Maxine Dennis-McPherson to grant her client bail as she said that he is diabetic and hypertensive.

