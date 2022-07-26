26 julio, 2022
Mundo

Updated | Four shot, one fatally, in Waterhouse, St Andrew

19 segundos ago
updated_four_shot_2C_one_fatally_2C_in_waterhouse_2C_st_andrew.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Four persons were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by shooting in Unity Lane in Waterhouse, St Andrew this morning.

The deceased has been identified as windshield wiper Alton Haffeden.

The injured persons are being treated at hospital.

The incident happened about 9 o’clock and the commanding officer for St Andrew South, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, says the police believe that the shooting was a reprisal for Saturday’s stabbing death of Andre Douglas at a football match in the area.

Ricketts also said that the police cannot confirm reports of a child being killed in today’s shooting.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation