UPDATE | Spanish Town shooting linked to Clansman gang feud, police suspect

Entornointeligente.com /

An internal feud linked to Clansman gangsters is suspected to be behind last night’s shooting of three men on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The incident happened around 8:27 p.m., police sources said.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed the shooting as non-fatal but said it had no further details.

All three persons remain in hospital with one said to be in serious condition.

One of the men who was shot is allegedly a member of the Blackman faction of the Clansman gang, a police investigator told The Gleaner.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com