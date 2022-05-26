UPDATE | Second person dies in Rose Heights birthday party attack

WESTERN BUREAU:
A second person has died following a shooting at a birthday party in Rose Heights, St. James, this afternoon.
Five others persons were injured in the incident believed to be gang-related.
One of the deceased men was allegedly a member of a gang that operates out of the area, a highly placed police source said.
The alleged gang leader was reportedly shot during the incident that occurred at a birthday party at a house in the Marl Road area of the community.
