UPDATE | Second person dies in Rose Heights birthday party attack

WESTERN BUREAU:

A second person has died following a shooting at a birthday party in Rose Heights, St. James, this afternoon.

Five others persons were injured in the incident believed to be gang-related.

One of the deceased men was allegedly a member of a gang that operates out of the area, a highly placed police source said.

The alleged gang leader was reportedly shot during the incident that occurred at a birthday party at a house in the Marl Road area of the community.

