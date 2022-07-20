Update | Quantity of cash seized in anti-narcotics operations

Entornointeligente.com /

A quantity of cash, including Jamaican, United States and Canadian currencies, was seized during today’s simultaneous anti-narcotics operations by a joint police-military team, law enforcement sources have revealed.

The final figure is still being calculated, but a source said the cash includes US$6,700 and CAN$300.

The operations are being conducted at The Avery, a gated apartment complex on Charlemont Avenue in St Andrew, and at least three locations in St James.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that at least six motor cars, including two Mercedes Benz and a BMW, and a licensed firearm were also seized.

Five men who were the target of the operations are now in custody.

