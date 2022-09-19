19 septiembre, 2022
Update | Police say one of the victims of a football match shooting was targeted over a missing gun

The police believe one of the victims of Sunday afternoon’s shooting in Spring Village in St Catherine was targeted in relation to a missing gun.

Three people, Tamara Ebanks, Jerome Squire and a man identified only as ‘Curry’, were killed at a six-a-side football competition at the Best Dressed Chicken sports field.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey, confirmed that about 4:45 p.m., a Toyota Mark X and a Nissan Tiida drove up and a man alighted from one of the vehicles.

He brandished a gun and fired several shots, hitting nine spectators at the game.

«The target was Squire. From what our investigation reveals, he was being targeted for a missing gun,» DCP Bailey said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

