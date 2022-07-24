UPDATE: Police believe arson behind blaze at St Catherine Parish Court admin building

Entornointeligente.com /

Dozens of files have reportedly been damaged as a second fire in less than two months raged on the administrative building of the St Catherine Parish Court in Spanish Town.

A spokesperson at the Spanish Town Fire Station said the blaze has been extinguished.

The official said the station was alerted about 7:34 a.m. on Sunday after fire was observed coming from the court building where records are kept.

It is unclear what started the fire on the building that forms part of the historic Emancipation Square where the St Catherine Municipal Corporation headquarters is also located.

The fire official said investigations have started.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com