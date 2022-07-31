Update on Grenlec’s Restoration Activities â» 31 July 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

Throughout the day, a number of Grenlec crews have been working on restoring pockets of customers, who experienced power outages as a result of the inclement weather. At present, just under 2,000 customers remain without electricity. There are 11 area outages and 114 single customers spread throughout mainland Grenada and Carriacou. The largest area outage is between Waltham, St. Mark and St. Patrick. While this area is a priority for restoration, the weather conditions there have hampered our ongoing efforts. In all areas of the country, crews are making every effort to get electricity back to as many customers as we can before nightfall. The number of these outages as well as deteriorating weather conditions in some areas are a challenge for Grenlec’s crews. We do appreciate that the holiday weekend during this festive season means there are a number of activities and customers depending on electricity supply. We apologise that some customers have been off for an extended period and we are hopeful that the weather conditions will facilitate our restoration efforts. Our crews have been diligent and will continue to work throughout the night to address existing outages and respond to any new reports we receive. Grenlec NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

