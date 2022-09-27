UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old boy found in Guadeloupe

Entornointeligente.com /

13-year-old Jeamaique Sablon, who was missing from home for three days, was found in Guadeloupe Thirteen-year-old Jeamaique Sablon, who Dominica News Online (DNO) reported yesterday was missing for the past three days has been located in the neighbouring island of Guadeloupe.

This news was confirmed by his mother Leenisha Mitchel, who told our reporter that

She has since spoken to her son, and from all reports, he seems to be doing okay.

In a previous interview, the Kings Hill resident made known that her son who is a second-form student of the Goodwill Secondary School (GSS) was last seen by family members on the morning of September 23, 2022, sometime after 11 am.

Mitchel also revealed that the two friends/schoolmates, who were also allegedly missing, have also been found in Guadeloupe with her son.

Due to the ongoing investigation by the police, more information on this matter could not have been disclosed. However, DNO will provide more information on this matter once it becomes available.

However, DNO has learnt that another 15-year-old boy who had travelled to Guadeloupe along with Sablon, has also been found.

