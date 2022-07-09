UPDATE | Men killed in Nannyville shootout with police identified

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men killed in an alleged shootout with the police in Nannyville Gardens, St Andrew on Friday have been identified.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has also launched a probe into the incident in which two other men were injured.

The deceased are 26-year-old Prince Davis and Oraine Lee, 36.

The shooting involved officers assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (CTOC) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The CTOC officers were on enquiries in the Nannyville Gardens community, when they were allegedly engaged in gunfire by men exiting a vehicle, INDECOM said, citing reports from the police.

