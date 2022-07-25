UPDATE | Identities of two killed in major St Ann crash released

Entornointeligente.com /

The two persons killed in a mass-casualty motor vehicle crash on the Llandovery main road in St Ann on Sunday morning have been identified.

They are Kermit Grant of Aboukir in the parish, and Jennifer Palmer, 56, of Mount Edgecombe in Runaway Bay, also in St Ann.

Grant was the driver of the Toyota Hiace public passenger bus, one of two vehicles involved in the crash. The other vehicle was a Toyota Coaster bus.

Palmer was travelling in the Hiace.

Twenty-seven persons were taken to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital where Grant and Palmer were pronounced dead.

