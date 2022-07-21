UPDATE | Hunt still on for alleged drug trafficker

Entornointeligente.com /

Law enforcers are still on the hunt for one of five men targeted in anti-narcotics operations by joint police-military teams in St James and St Andrew, Wednesday morning.

The operations, which began shortly before 5 a.m., included personnel from the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), the US Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals service.

One of the targeted men was arrested at Charlemont Avenue, St Andrew, and three others in Montego Bay, St James.

MOCA says two were arrested on extradition warrants from the US.

The Gleaner has learnt that a fifth target was not found when his house was raided, however, a person of interest who was at the premises was taken into custody for questioning.

