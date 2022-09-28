UPDATE | Grief support for Wolmer's students distraught over schoolboy's killing

Entornointeligente.com /

Grief counsellors have been supporting distraught students at Wolmer’s Boys’ School in Kingston following this morning’s killing of their schoolmate, Raheem Shaw, in an alleged case of mistaken identity in Portmore, St Catherine.

The 15-year-old was shot dead by his father who reportedly mistook the teen for an intruder at their house on East Cave Drive in Hellshire, about 3: 13 a.m.

Shaw was a fifth-form student at Wolmer’s.

His classmates have been distraught.

Counsellors are at the school providing support. Some parents were also there.

