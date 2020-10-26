Update| Flash flood warning extended; several roads remain impassable

Entornointeligente.com /

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has extended the flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas in all parishes until 5:00 p.m. tomorrow, as heavy rains, thunder storms and gusty winds continue to cause flooding and landslides in communities across several parishes.

The Met Service says the outer bands of Tropical Storm Zeta are now exacerbating the rainfall across the country. The storm is not a direct threat to the island, and is forecast to move away from the country over the next few days.

Several roads in the capital city, Kingston, were flooded this afternoon, as a result, while several other roads in the Corporate Area and other parishes have been impassable due to flood waters, landslides or debris.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine has now been closed, as the Rio Cobre is in spate. Motorists are being urged to use the Sligoville or the North/South Highway.

Earlier today, the NWA also reported that in Clarendon, the Alley Bridge; May Pen to Soursop Turn in New Longsville; Toll Gate and Four Paths, were also flooded or blocked. The Rock River to Ginger Hill road in the parish was also affected by land slippages and fallen rocks, as well as the Mocho to Frankfield corridor. Colonel’s Ridge to Kellits in northern Clarendon was also impassable, the NWA reported today.

In Manchester, Manchester Road and Decartret Road were flooded, while in St Elizabeth, flooding was reported in Junction; the Lacovia to Mountainside and Lacovia to Newton roads, as well as in Naine and Ginger Hill. The Holland Bamboo main road in St Elizabeth was also blocked by fallen bamboo.

The main road leading from Sheffield to Negril in Westmoreland was also flooded, the NWA said, and roads bordering Westmoreland and Hanover were reduced to single-lane traffic today, due to fallen trees. The road from Anchovy to Shettlewood in St James was also reduced to single-lane traffic.

There were also reports of flooding in Bath, St Thomas and landslides in the vicinity of the Morant River bridge. The NWA, today, also warned motorists driving small vehicles, not to traverse the roadway from Seaforth to Trinityville, as the river is in spate.

Papine to Bull Bay in St Andrew remains blocked by debris caused by landslides; while there were reports of landslides in Craig Hill in rural St Andrew, the NWA said.

