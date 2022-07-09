UPDATE | Body of 10-y-o boy found in fridge in Harbour View

Entornointeligente.com /

The Harbour View Police in Kingston are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy, whose body was found on Friday.

The communications arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) confirmed the development.

But it had no further details.

The boy was found and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sub-officer in charge of the Harbour View Police Station to The Gleaner .

He was discovered in an old refrigerator near a concrete factory in the east Kingston community, a resident claimed.

