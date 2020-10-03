UPDATE: 70 per cent chance tropical wave could strengthen

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the chance that the tropical wave currently south south-east of Jamaica could develop into a tropical depression in the next five days. Earlier today, the centre said there was less than 30 per cent chance of it developing. But as of 8:00 pm EST, that had moved to a high of 70 per cent.

“Formation chance through 48 hours is medium [at] 40 per cent. Formation chance through five days [is] high [at] 70 per cent,” the centre advised.

It explained that environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development of the tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea and producing an area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

“A tropical depression is likely to form during the early or middle portions of next week while the system moves westward or west-northwestward at about 15 mph across the central and western Caribbean Sea and then into the southern Gulf of Mexico,” the hurricane centre said.

The system, it said, is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of Hispaniola, Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands during the next few days.

