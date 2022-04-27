University condemns murder of med student

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT-AU-PRINCE (CMC):

The State University of Haiti (UEH) has condemned the murder of a fifth-year medical student, saying that Haiti and the university «are tired of counting corpses in their ranks».

Police said that 27-year-old Osny Zidor, a fifth-year student at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, was shot and killed over the last weekend after a gunman shot her in the head, while she was a passenger on a public transport. They said she was shot in Bois-Verna, a neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, by a gunman riding a motorcycle. The student died instantly.

In a statement, the UEH said that it was denouncing and condemning the murder as it’s the «umpteenth odious crime perpetrated against a member of the UEH community.

«It is deeply regrettable that mourning continues to knock on our doors in such disastrous conditions,» the university said as it extended condolences to the family of the student.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com