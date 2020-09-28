United front!

Entornointeligente.com /

Delivering the president’s remarks at the party’s George Street headquarters on Sunday, De Peiza contended that even though she faced a strong opposition to her leadership from members of the DLP old guard, there was no fissuring on the focus of the party, as this was all par for the course of democracy.

“I want to thank you for coming out and invigorating George Street one more time. The buzz and the energy this weekend is exactly what we need going forward to face St George North. Whilst we may not have liked that the catalyst was a fervent internal campaign, I will end by what I said in the beginning, that is democracy. If there is one thing that this party has always done well, it was a democratic process,” she said, noting that even the DLP’s founding father, Errol Barrow, faced challenges for the leadership.

“I am both young enough and old enough to remember a challenge made to our founding father Errol Barrow. I am both young enough and old enough to remember a challenge made to David Thompson and we all know that a challenge was made as well to our former leader Freundel Stuart. So there is nothing special or mysterious about our internal process, so long as we remember that the minute it is concluded we are one Democratic Labour Party going forward,” said De Peiza, to an eruption of applause from the auditorium.

The 49-year-old attorney held off a challenge from former longstanding general secretary George Pilgrim. De Peiza amassed 349 votes while Pilgrim polled 197 votes. (CLM)

