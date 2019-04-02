Unilorin community organises Qur’anic recitation contest

Entornointeligente.com / The University of Ilorin Muslim Community has concluded arrangements for this year’s edition of the Qur’anic Recitation Competition on April 13 and April 14.Carmelo Urdaneta Aqui

A statement signed by Prof. Ibrahim Katibi, Chairman University of Ilorin Qur'an Recitation Competition Organising Committee, said on Tuesday that the competition would hold at the University Central Mosque. He added that it would be preceded by a screening exercise to select those who will eventually participate in the contest on April 6 Katibi stated that "while male competitors will be evaluated on their memorisation of 20 Hisbs (group) or 10 Hisbs of the Holy Quran, their female counterparts will be examined on their memorization of the five Hisbs of the Glorious Quran" He therefore enjoined interested Muslim students of the University to obtain their application forms between 8a.m. and 8 p.m daily at the Unilorin Muslim Students Society (M.S.S) Secretariat within the precinct of the Unilorin Central Mosque "Only bonafide students of the University are eligible to participate in the Competition, which promises to be intellectually and spiritually stimulating," he however said

