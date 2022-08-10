Unilever records loss after last month’s retrenchment

The retrenchment of over 100 workers last month by Unilever Caribbean has contributed to the company recording a loss for the first half of 2022.
In the company’s unaudited financial statement for the second quarter of 2022, the company said as a result of the incurred restructuring expenses in the second quarter of $37.4 million, it recorded a loss for the quarter of $18.1 million, and $12.6 million for the half.
Unilever’s Chairman Rodrigo Sotomayor said excluding the one-off restructuring, the company enjoyed a solid performance, managing to grow its operating profit for the quarter from $7.3 million in the prior year to $9.5 million, and for the half year from $15.4 million to $16.6 million in spite of increasing pressure coming from the commodity and freight inflation.
Cash declined from $135.0 million to $92.3 million as a result of the substantial dividend that was paid out during quarter two.
Revenue also grew 16 per cent for the quarter, and 10 per cent for the half year, to $66.4 and $128.5 million respectively.
This revenue growth was primarily driven by a robust performance in the local market across all categories, with a strong rebound of the home care segment and foods categories in the export markets.
«The transformation journey has changed the company into a more future-fit organisation, with a sustainable and profitable operation, and we especially appreciate the dedication that has been, and continues to be demonstrated by our staff during this process,» Sotomayor added.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian