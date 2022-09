Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing the pos­si­ble drown­ing of an uniden­ti­fied man in Bar­rack­pore this morn­ing.

A re­port stat­ed that a res­i­dent was walk­ing along the Oropouche Riv­er, around 10: 45 am.

As he neared the back of the Bar­rack­pore Mar­ket at #2 Junc­tion, he saw a man float­ing face down in the wa­ter.

He im­me­di­ate­ly re­port­ed his dis­cov­ery to the Bar­rack­pore Po­lice.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

