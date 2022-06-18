Unemployment driving Zimbabwe youth to drugs

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Sadly, youth in Zimbabwe are at higher risk than non-users for mental health problems, including depression, conduct problems, personality disorders, suicidal thoughts, attempted suicide, and suicide.

It is painful and disgraceful that youth in Zimbabwe are dying from such use or abuse which is stemming from poverty and unemployment. Half of the country’s population of around eight million people live in extreme poverty. We have lots of talented youth in Zimbabwe, but all that talent is going to waste because of guka makaffella (street name for crystal meth) abuse. Children as young as 14 and still going to school are taking guka makaffella.

Doing drugs is a way of healing the pain and stress of being unproductive at school. Teachers have resigned because they are not earning enough money. It’s that frustrating most young people spend their time in bridges smoking drugs because of the fact that there are no jobs in country.

