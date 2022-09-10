Unemployment down—Central Bank

The unemployment rate has fallen significantly according to the latest economic bulletin of the Central Bank of T&T (CBTT).
The report revealed that the unemployment rate has fallen from 6.5 per cent to 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the same period last year.
«The latest official labour market data from the CSO shows an unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, down from 6.5 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by 5.1 thousand persons (year on-year) in the first quarter of 2022,» the report read.
It noted that persons without jobs and actively seeking employment declined by 8.5 thousand, while 3.5 thousand persons left the labour force, contributing to a labour force participation rate of 55.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 with 56.3 per cent in the comparable quarter of 2021.
«Supplementary indicators used by the bank to monitor overall labour market conditions, such as retrenchment notices and job advertisements in the print media, also suggest an improvement in early-2022, but conditions remain relatively soft,» the latest economic bulletin of the Central Bank reports.
The bank noted that according to the Ministry of Labour, 839 persons were retrenched in the seven months up to July 2022 compared to 941 persons in the comparative period of 2021. It asserts that although the number of retrenchments have decreased from levels recorded in 2021, the lower figures may not reflect those persons who lost jobs due to business closures.
The report read, «Most of the retrenchments in the period January to July 2022 occurred in the transport, storage and communication (456 persons), finance and real estate (222 persons) and manufacturing (133 persons) industries. At the end of May, Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) announced plans to retrench 468 workers, as part of the company’s restructuring exercise, while Unilever Caribbean Limited (UCL) proposed to lay-off over 100 workers at the end of July 2022 after the company closes its local manufacturing plant.»
According to the Central Bank following declines in 2020 and 2021, the number of job advertisements published in the print media increased by 16.9 per cent (year-on-year) during the first eight months of 2022, implying that the demand for labour may be recovering.
It said economic activity is expected to improve in 2022. Local energy production, the Central Bank noted is poised to benefit from the start-up of several upstream projects from bpTT, Shell Trinidad and Tobago, EOG Resources Trinidad and Touchstone Exploration. Additional impetus should come from higher commodity prices and increased demand for energy-related products.
Activity in the non-energy sector is expected to benefit from heightened business activity and recovering consumer demand, said the CBTT.
It noted that the country’s inflation rate had risen and expected continued rising prices.
«The external impetus to domestic inflation is expected to persist in the short term. Disruptions to global supply chains and high international energy and other commodity prices are likely to continue in the closing months of 2022,» the bank’s bulletin read.
According to the Central Bank, as with many other countries, macroeconomic policy in Trinidad and Tobago will continue to grapple with the challenges of nurturing a solid economic recovery alongside inflationary concerns.
Evidence of stronger competition worldwide the Central Bank said also points to the need to advance structural reforms to better position the economy to penetrate export markets.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian