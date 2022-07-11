UNC wants Rowley to follow Boris Johnson’s footsteps

Entornointeligente.com /

Rishard Khan

Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress (UNC) Na­pari­ma MP Rod­ney Charles is call­ing on Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to fol­low in the foot­steps of Unit­ed Kin­dom’s Prime Min­is­ter Boris John­son and «must con­sid­er step­ping down be­fore it is too late.»

He was speak­ing at a UNC press con­fer­ence on Sun­day.

Ac­cord­ing to Charles, Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty—the core func­tion of a Gov­ern­ment—is in to­tal sham­bles.

He cit­ed re­cent events in the news which add cre­dence to his call. For in­stance, when PC Clarence Gilkes was shot by an­oth­er of­fi­cer dur­ing an ex­er­cise fol­low­ing which of­fi­cers mis­in­formed the act­ing Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice.

He al­so cit­ed the in­ci­dent last week­end where po­lice of­fi­cers opened fire on six men re­turn­ing home from a par­ty on Sat­ur­day, killing three.

Charles al­so cit­ed the pres­i­dent of the Prison Of­fi­cers As­so­ci­a­tion, Ceron Richards’ call for Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Fitzger­ald Hinds’ re­moval.

The Na­pari­ma MP al­so ex­pressed his dis­ap­proval in Hinds’ fo­cus fol­low­ing Mon­day’s wide­spread fiery protests around the cap­i­tal say­ing, «In­stead of iden­ti­fy­ing the root caus­es of the ri­ots in Port-of-Spain and ad­dress­ing them, wastes scarce time try­ing to find out who paid whom to ri­ot.»

He said this is a re­flec­tion on the Prime Min­is­ter who sits at the head of the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil.

«We must ask the PM as head of the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil why you are so clue­less­ly hope­less in deal­ing with crime. Why are cit­i­zens, es­pe­cial­ly the el­der­ly, feel­ing un­safe?» he said.

Charles ac­cused the Prime Min­is­ter of do­ing more harm than good in the time he’s been sit­ting at the head of the coun­cil.

«The on­ly ac­tion we are aware of since you be­came head of the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil are in­ter­fer­ing in the process of ap­point­ing a Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice, col­laps­ing the Po­lice Ser­vice Com­mis­sion and bring­ing the Of­fice of the Pres­i­dent in­to dis­re­pute. These un­con­sti­tu­tion­al, il­le­gal ac­tions have led to a cri­sis of lead­er­ship in the TTPS which is yet to be re­solved,» he said.

He said the Prime Min­is­ter’s fail­ure is wit­nessed through T&T rank­ing as the sixth most mur­der­ous coun­try in the world based on in­ter­na­tion­al re­ports while bar­relling to a 600 mur­der count for the year.

Charles urged the Prime Min­is­ter not to wait for ri­ots in the cap­i­tal and 1,000 mur­ders a year to be­come nor­malised.

«Do like Boris John­son and take the right ac­tion. Do like Wick­re­mas­inghe, from Sri Lan­ka and go. For the sake of gen­er­a­tions yet un­born in our coun­try, Dr Row­ley, do what is right,» he said.

