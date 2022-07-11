UNC wants Rowley to follow Boris Johnson’s footsteps

Rishard Khan
United National Congress (UNC) Naparima MP Rodney Charles is calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to follow in the footsteps of United Kindom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and «must consider stepping down before it is too late.»
He was speaking at a UNC press conference on Sunday.
According to Charles, National Security—the core function of a Government—is in total shambles.
He cited recent events in the news which add credence to his call. For instance, when PC Clarence Gilkes was shot by another officer during an exercise following which officers misinformed the acting Commissioner of Police.
He also cited the incident last weekend where police officers opened fire on six men returning home from a party on Saturday, killing three.
Charles also cited the president of the Prison Officers Association, Ceron Richards’ call for Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds’ removal.
The Naparima MP also expressed his disapproval in Hinds’ focus following Monday’s widespread fiery protests around the capital saying, «Instead of identifying the root causes of the riots in Port-of-Spain and addressing them, wastes scarce time trying to find out who paid whom to riot.»
He said this is a reflection on the Prime Minister who sits at the head of the National Security Council.
«We must ask the PM as head of the National Security Council why you are so cluelessly hopeless in dealing with crime. Why are citizens, especially the elderly, feeling unsafe?» he said.
Charles accused the Prime Minister of doing more harm than good in the time he’s been sitting at the head of the council.
«The only action we are aware of since you became head of the National Security Council are interfering in the process of appointing a Commissioner of Police, collapsing the Police Service Commission and bringing the Office of the President into disrepute. These unconstitutional, illegal actions have led to a crisis of leadership in the TTPS which is yet to be resolved,» he said.
He said the Prime Minister’s failure is witnessed through T&T ranking as the sixth most murderous country in the world based on international reports while barrelling to a 600 murder count for the year.
Charles urged the Prime Minister not to wait for riots in the capital and 1,000 murders a year to become normalised.
«Do like Boris Johnson and take the right action. Do like Wickremasinghe, from Sri Lanka and go. For the sake of generations yet unborn in our country, Dr Rowley, do what is right,» he said.
