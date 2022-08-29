UNC wants answers on SEA VRP programme

With one week before schools reopen their doors for the new academic year, Opposition MP Anita Haynes is questioning how many of the 2,700 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) pupils who enrolled for the Ministry of Education’s July/August Vacation Revision Programme have achieved the levels to enter secondary school.
The issue was raised by Haynes during a United National Congress (UNC) press conference in Port-of-Spain yesterday.
Pointing out that the education sector faced the greatest fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Haynes said this was evident in the 2022 SEA results, which showed 9,000 of the 19,000-plus pupils who wrote the exams scored less than 50 per cent in the examination.
As a result of the pupils’ poor performance, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly offered face-to-face remedial classes during the summer vacation. Following registration, however, only 2,700 of the 9,000 pupils signed up for the classes at 33 centres across the country.
The programme, which ran from July 18-August 12, allowed pupils the opportunity to devote more time in Mathematics, English Language Arts, English Language Arts Writing and Reading to better prepare them for their transition to secondary school next month.
The cost of the programme was estimated at $10 million.
Saying the programme was conceptualised based on the ministry’s incompetence and failure, Haynes said this year’s SEA results were the worst the country had seen in decades.
«We are looking at a programme that was meant to last four weeks. The programme was largely undersubscribed. It was supposed to cater for 9,000 students who never made the passing grade to enter secondary school next week. And what we have from the ministry… absolute silence.»
She said for the entire July/August holidays, Gadsby-Dolly «seemed to have also gone on vacation» and had gone silent
At the onset of the programme, Haynes said the UNC called for rigorous monitoring and an evaluation. She said it was insufficient to host a programme and not tell the population about its key deliverables.
Haynes said no information has been forthcoming regarding its success rate although the programme has concluded.
«They have been abysmal with data collection and equally abysmal with reporting to key stakeholders and the population at large as to what is taking place with the education sector. But beyond that, what was the sustained attendance at these vacation revision programmes?»
Before the programme was implemented, Haynes said the UNC called for clear deliverables in the programme.
«How are you assessing whether or not these students have attained key competencies to be successful at secondary school? How are you measuring key targets? How were you disaggregating students and getting some kind of targeted help? Absolutely, there was no metric to measure. There have been no discussions since as to whether or not these students are now able to be successful at a secondary school education.»
Ahead of the reopening of schools next week, Haynes said a lot of questions remain unanswered.
«Have we accomplished anything, or are we kicking the can down later on? What we are seeing as a population again, is the inability of a Government to plan and execute targeted interventions with the problems facing our sector.»
Haynes said the population must be told whether or not education policies are succeeding.
«We are seeing that the interventions are not really intended to achieve its purpose. It is really to mamaguy the nation.»
Under Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s administration, Haynes said they have been dismantling programmes that have been working.
Efforts to contact Gadsby-Dolly yesterday were unsuccessful, as she did not answer calls nor read a Whatsapp message sent on the issue.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian